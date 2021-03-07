Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Waters by 2,771.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 56,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $266.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.96 and its 200 day moving average is $236.59. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.