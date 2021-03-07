Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Watsco worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Watsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 350,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $239.66 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $265.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.