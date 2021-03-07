wave edu coin (WEC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $71,313.25 and approximately $130.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.95 or 0.00467409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00077092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00081348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00458082 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

