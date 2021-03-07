Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 914,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,065. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

