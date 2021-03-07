Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Hold Rating from SVB Leerink

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WVE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 914,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $460.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. Research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

