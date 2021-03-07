Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Hold Rating from SVB Leerink

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WVE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 914,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $460.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.35.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
