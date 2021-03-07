Waves (WAVES) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $10.03 or 0.00019931 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $68.15 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006311 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,515,024 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

