WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 69.4% Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 69.4% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $187.20 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00035277 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,706,449,051 coins and its circulating supply is 1,529,256,820 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

