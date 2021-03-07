WaykiChain (WICC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.79 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $68.07 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.00788102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042523 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.