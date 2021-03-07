WaykiChain (WICC) Market Cap Tops $70.41 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $70.41 million and $5.08 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.78 or 0.00780085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041778 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.