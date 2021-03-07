WD Rutherford LLC Makes New $7.22 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,000. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.