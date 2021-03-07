Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 87,492 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.01% of Integra LifeSciences worth $55,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 116,842 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 105,714 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $5,665,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $522,796. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

