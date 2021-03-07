Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 887,018 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.20% of Medallia worth $60,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

MDLA opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $493,422.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $4,094,341.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,001,541.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock worth $78,197,543.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

