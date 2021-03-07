Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,144 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,778.9% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 610,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 589,201 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 585,292 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,716,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,380,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,061,000.

BSCN opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

