Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $52,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,752,000 after purchasing an additional 161,085 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 559,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,056,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,967,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,368,000 after acquiring an additional 242,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

