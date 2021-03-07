Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,739 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.38% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $60,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 227,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 188,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,605,000.

ANGL opened at $31.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

