Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.32% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $55,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 332,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 768,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,094 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 400,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 80,482 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 315,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 302,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $66.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $67.96.

