Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 51,752 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.77% of Robert Half International worth $55,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

RHI opened at $76.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

