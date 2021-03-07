Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $52,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $244.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $259.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.24.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

