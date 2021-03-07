Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $59,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.