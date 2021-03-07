Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 15,065.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.51% of Bentley Systems worth $52,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

