Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.10% of CBIZ worth $59,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the third quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the third quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CBIZ by 25.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,541.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $2,102,714.60. Insiders have sold a total of 198,320 shares of company stock worth $5,757,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBZ stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.