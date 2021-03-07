Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $52.97 Million Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.86% of Addus HomeCare worth $52,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADUS opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. Insiders sold a total of 525,620 shares of company stock worth $52,992,753 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

