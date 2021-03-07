Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $53.28 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.14% of RLI worth $53,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RLI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RLI by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,947 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RLI by 2,320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

NYSE RLI opened at $109.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

