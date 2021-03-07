Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $53.90 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,268 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of National Grid worth $53,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in National Grid by 610.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

