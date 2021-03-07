Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $53.99 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $53,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKR opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $77.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,648,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,176,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,355,809 shares of company stock worth $89,748,846 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

