Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $54.39 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238,948 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.98% of Huntsman worth $54,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.33 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

