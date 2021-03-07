Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $54.84 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,546 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 48,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.09% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $54,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $71.69 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

