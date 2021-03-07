Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $56.63 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 99,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 429,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 113,432 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

