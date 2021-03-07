Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $57.40 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $57,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

ESGD stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $77.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.