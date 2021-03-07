Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $59.15 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217,022 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.31% of RBC Bearings worth $59,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $194.83 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $204.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,159 shares of company stock worth $13,979,741. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

