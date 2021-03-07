Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $59.52 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of Consolidated Edison worth $59,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of ED stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

