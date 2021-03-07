Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $59.62 Million Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.63% of Parsons worth $59,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

NYSE:PSN opened at $36.52 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.