Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $61.04 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.21% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $61,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,237,000 after buying an additional 595,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,558,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,525,000 after buying an additional 319,499 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 556,275 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after purchasing an additional 664,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.15 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

