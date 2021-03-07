Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 817.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425,321 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.25% of Tupperware Brands worth $51,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

