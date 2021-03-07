Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 164,540 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $55,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

