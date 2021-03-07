Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $54,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 968,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,080 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,651,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,881,000 after acquiring an additional 95,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

