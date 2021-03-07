Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,884,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,875 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 20.77% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $53,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period.

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

