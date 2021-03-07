Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.00% of Patterson Companies worth $57,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,507,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 498,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 36,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 67,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 165,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.