Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,672 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.72% of Genpact worth $56,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.