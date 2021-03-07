Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 13,578 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Teleflex worth $51,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Teleflex by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Teleflex by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Teleflex by 1,333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 54,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $401.70 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

