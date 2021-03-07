Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 163,226 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,226 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of Synchrony Financial worth $58,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

