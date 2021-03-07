Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 19,627 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $56,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

IYT opened at $240.45 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.95.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.