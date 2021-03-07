Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 57,273 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $57,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62.

