Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Jamf were worth $52,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jamf by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Jamf by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 406,372 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Jamf by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Jamf by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,658 shares of company stock worth $7,853,513 in the last ninety days.

Shares of JAMF opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

