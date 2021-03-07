Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 22,918.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 887,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Oak Street Health worth $54,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after buying an additional 145,075 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $50,825,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $42,691,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,064,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $20,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,501,490 shares in the company, valued at $391,068,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,909,605 shares of company stock valued at $470,672,713. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

