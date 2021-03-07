Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.18% of Primo Water worth $54,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Primo Water by 646.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

