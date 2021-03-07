Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,460 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.08% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $56,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKE. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,592 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,894.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $279.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.91. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

