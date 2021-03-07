Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 30,152 Shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 7.05% of Viad worth $52,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Viad by 29.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Viad by 329.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $857.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. Viad Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.