Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 59,265 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,265 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.62% of Dolby Laboratories worth $60,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,445,433. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

