Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,926 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,979,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.63% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $56,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $3,843,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 153,096 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,927 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.